    Julian Assange arrested in Ecuador's embassy in London

    By PTI
    |

    London, Apr 11: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been arrested after seven years in Ecuador's embassy in London, UK police said on Thursday.

    In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. PTI file photo
    In this May 19, 2017 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. PTI file photo

    The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible".

    The 47-year-old faces allegations that he publicly released secret documents relating to the US. He had been in the embassy in London since 2012.

    Assange had originally sought asylum at the embassy after Swedish authorities wanted to quiz him over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

    PTI

