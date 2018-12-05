Home » News » International » James Michel’s extradition spooks Mallya, offers “to pay 100% back” James Michel’s extradition spooks Mallya, offers “to pay 100% back”

London, Dec 5: Barely hours after AgustaWestland chopper scam middleman James Christian Michel was extradited to India from Dubai, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who owes around Rs 9,000 crores to the Indian banks and has escaped to London, offered 100% payback. Mallya, in fact, asked why his payback offer is being refused.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, further tweeted that his case must not be seen in the same light as Christian Michel's.

"I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it. If payback refused, WHY?" Mallya tweeted.

I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it. If payback refused, WHY ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

The alleged fix it guy in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, James Christian Michel has finally been extradited to India. He was brought down to India on Tuesday night after losing an appeal in a Dubai court where he had challenged the extradition request by India. Initially, the investigation conducted by Italian Authorities indicted him for offences of international bribery/corruption. CBI took up the investigation and wanted him for investigation. However, he escaped from India and has been deliberately evading his presence from the investigating agency and also the due process of law in India.

Mallya has been living in Britain since March 2016. The extradition case has entered final stages with Westminster Magistrates' Court in London likely to pronounce a verdict in December this year. The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on December 4 last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against the embattled liquor tycoon, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March 2016.