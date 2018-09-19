Pak court suspends jail terms of Nawaz Sharif, daughter, orders their release

Islamabad, Sep 19: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

A two-judge Bench of the court heard the petitions filed by Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt. (retd.) Muhammad Safdar challenging their conviction related to the purchase of luxury flats in London, Geo News reported.

Justice Athar Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to them by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6.

The Bench ordered their release and directed them to submit bail bonds worth Rs.0.5 million each.

The duo were out on parole owing to the passing away of Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom, who had been suffering from cancer for sometime.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar are serving jail terms in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July. The Islamabad High Court ordered all three to be released.