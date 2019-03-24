  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Italy becomes first G7 nation to join China’s BRI; move makes West anxious

    By
    |

    Rome, March 24: While the world remained glued to the Brexit fiasco, another European country has done something unusual. On Saturday, March 23, Italy - one of the members of the G7 group - joined China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), defying both the US and European Union (EU) that have reservations over China's grand plan.

    Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte, whose government is having issues with the EU, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited the country, to endorse the global scheme for infrastructure-building.

    Italy becomes first G7 nation to join China’s BRI; move makes West anxious

    Rome became the first G7 capital to take such a step. Twenty nine separate sections of the MoU were signed by members of the two sides following which the two top leaders shook hands.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping in Italy today: Why EU is watching the visit closely

    Although the MoU is non-binding in nature, the development is set to see greater tension between Rome and its traditional allies and also within Italy's own fragmented coalition government.

    China's BRI, which is often accused of promoting 'debt-trap diplomacy' to strengthen Beijing's clout, has been endorsed by Italy at a time when the European nation is facing a heavy public debt and faced recession at the end of last year.

    More ITALY News

    Read more about:

    italy china european union

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue