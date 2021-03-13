Pandemic claimed more lives than World War I, World War II, Vietnam War and 9/11 combined did: Biden

Joe Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Quad leaders all set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine initiative at historic summit

Quad going to be vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific: Joe Biden

Quad has come of age; its agenda makes it a force for global good: PM Modi on Quad Summit

US to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

It's great to see you: US President Biden to PM Modi at Quad summit

International

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 13: It's great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.

Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

It was first time Modi and Biden came face-to-face after the American leader took charge in Washington in January.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures," Biden said in his opening remarks.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And I look forward to working closely with with all of you in the coming years," he added.

Under Quad initiative, India to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Indo-Pacific region

The four Quad member countries have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Modi said in his initial remarks.

"Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.