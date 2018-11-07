  • search

It's confirmed! Earth has not just one but two extra 'moons' made entirely of dust

By
    Washington, Nov 7: Hungarian astronomers and physicists have finally provided enough data to confirm that our moon has at least two other companions -- made entirely of dust.

    Its official, Earth has not just one but three moons

    Earth has two so-called "dust moons", researchers say, after their study confirmed the presence of astronomical clouds orbiting our planet.

    They were found about 400,000 kilometres from Earth by Hungarian researchers, and are extremely faint, which previously gave rise to scepticism about their existence.

    The clouds were first reported by Polish astronomer Kazimierz Kordylewski in 1961, who made the discovery while investigating two points in the Earth-Moon system where two gravitational forces interact in a way that stabilises the position of objects, known as a Lagrange point.

    The recent study revealing the existence of the two dust 'moons' used special polarizing filters on cameras to reveal the scattered light coming from the reflection of the individual dust particles in the clouds

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
