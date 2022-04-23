YouTube
    It is just the beginning, Zelensky on Russian offensive in Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Apr 23: Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian offensive in his country is just the beginning as he called on nations to come together against Kremlin and put an end to its ambitions to expand.

    Moscow has said that it plans on capturing south Ukraine too apart from the east, even as there is no ceasefire in sight.

    Zelensky said that all nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us.

    They must help us, he also added.

    Meanwhile Rustam Minnekayev , a Russian general, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters said that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin was aiming at chatting Donbas and the entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian occupied region of Moldova, he said.

    Meanwhile the UK government will reopen the British Embassy in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv by next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his India visit on Friday.

    The Embassy was forced to temporarily close down when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February, news agency PTI reported.

    "The extraordinary fortitude and success of [Ukraine] President Zelensky in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv means I can announce that very shortly, next week, we will reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city," Johnson told reporters addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

    "I want to pay tribute to those British diplomats who remained in the region throughout this period," he said.

    A contingent of British staff remained in western Ukraine to provide humanitarian and other support.

    Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
