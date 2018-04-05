Israeli air strike on Gaza border kills a Palestinian

Gaza City, Apr 5: A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli air strike on the Gaza border today, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, as tensions increased ahead of new protests. The health ministry did not identify the man but said he died in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after being targeted by an Israeli strike near the border. The Israeli army earlier said an aircraft had "targeted an armed terrorist adjacent to the security fence".

Despite a long-term peace process and the general reconciliation of Israel with Egypt and Jordan, Israelis and Palestinians have failed to reach a final peace agreement. The key issues are: mutual recognition, borders, security, water rights, control of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements, Palestinian freedom of movement, and Palestinian right of return.

The violence of the conflict, in a region rich in sites of historic, cultural and religious interest worldwide, has been the object of numerous international conferences dealing with historic rights, security issues and human rights, and has been a factor hampering tourism in and general access to areas that are hotly contested.

PTI

