Israel’s Attorney General charges Netanyahu in corruption scandals

Jerusalem, Nov 21: Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment Thursday charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

He was scheduled to address reporters later Thursday. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch hunt.

Allegations against Netanyahu include suspicions he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

