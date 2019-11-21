  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Israel’s Attorney General charges Netanyahu in corruption scandals

    By
    |

    Jerusalem, Nov 21: Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.

    Israel’s Attorney General Charges Netanyahu in Corruption Scandals

    Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment Thursday charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

    He was scheduled to address reporters later Thursday. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch hunt.

    Allegations against Netanyahu include suspicions he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

    The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign but is expected to raise pressure on him to step down. Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system. Netanyahu was scheduled to issue a statement later Thursday.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More NETANYAHU News

    Read more about:

    netanyahu israel corruption

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue