Is Trump coming back on Twitter? Elon Musk replies

Washington, Nov 1: Time and again, there have been speculations on whether or not ex-US President Donald Trump would make his comeback to Twitter and the rumours are particularly rife ever since Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

On Monday, the new boss of Twitter spoke about the constantly-asked question over Trump's return. On Twitter, he wrote, "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! (sic)," he wrote in a post.

Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Capitol attack on January 6, 20220, with Twitter citing the "risk of further incitement of violence". It denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.

At the time, Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them...we have permanently suspended the account," Twitter wrote in a blog at the time.

After Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, the former US president hailed the development, but declined to commit to rejoining the platform. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his own Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Twitter's new owner billionaire said the social media company will form a "content moderation council" and any major content decisions or account reinstatement will happen after such a body has convened. "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk, 51, tweeted on Friday. "To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies," he added.

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 12:28 [IST]