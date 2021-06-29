Is Switzerland in your travel plan? Check fresh guidelines on COVID test, quarantine rules

International

oi-Deepika S

Swiss, June 29: Are you planning to travel to the Switzerland? Amid concerns over 'variant of the virus of concern', Switzerland has announced easing of restrictions significantly from June 26. Here's all you need to know about travel restrictions and exceptions for those travelling to Switzerland.

Persons who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease will be permitted to enter Switzerland from these countries or regions without having to be tested or to quarantine as long as it is certain that the vaccination offers good protection.

"The Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi is currently accepting all visa categories for persons arriving from third countries like India who can prove they have been fully vaccinated. Booking of appointment is mandatory for all applications," the embassy said in a statement.

However, the Swiss Federal Council has made it clear that travellers who are not fully vaccinated with Current Health Expenditure (CHE), European Union (EU) and World Health Organization (WHO) recognized vaccines and are without rights of free movement cannot enter the country.

"Entry restrictions continue to apply to foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated with CHE, EU and WHO recognized vaccines and are without rights of free movement, entering from risk countries or regions and who do not belong to any of the exceptional categories of the COVID-19," the embassy said in a statement.

"It's decided to temporarily increase the service fee for Visa applications in Visa Application Centers (VAC) of External Service Providers (ESP) due to supplementary expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Embassy added.

This announcement has come in the backdrop of the European Union's (EU) notifying Digital Covid Certificate or those who have been vaccinated. According to the rules, travellers who have taken the Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based SII won't be eligible for the European Union 'Green Pass'.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 15:44 [IST]