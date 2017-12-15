International Tea Day: Benefits and types of world's most famous beverage

A steaming cup of marks the beginning of the day for many across the world. Tea is undoubtedly a beverage which is loved across the world. It not only energises, rejuvenates and powers up a person's day, but also has a lot of health benefits to offer. There are plenty of brands in the market that offer tea in different qualities and price ranges.

Without getting into different brands of tea on offer, we would like to discuss here three major types of tea- White, Green and Black tea.

White Tea:

It is a minimally processed tea and is not oxidised. Thus, it retains its natural antioxidants, making it a very healthy brew. However, when drunk by itself, the visual and fragrant effects of the tea can be calming. White tea is made from the Camellia sinensis plant and contains polyphenols, a set of phytonutrients that are thought to be responsible for the health effects of tea. In spite of its name, brewed white tea is pale yellow. Its name derives from the fine silvery-white hairs on the unopened buds of the tea plant, which give the plant a whitish appearance. The unopened buds are used for some types of white tea.

Green Tea:

Green tea is a type of tea that is made from Camellia sinensis leaves that have not undergone the same withering and oxidation process used to make oolong and black tea. Green tea originated in China, but its production has spread to many countries in Asia.

It helps to burn fat and boosts metabolism due to the presence of caffeine, thereby helping you reduce weight. It is moderately rich in antioxidants, which can have a protective effect from cancer. Catechins present in the tea kill oral bacteria, helping you maintain dental health. Green tea is rich in caffeine, which is an active stimulant. It can keep you awake for long and have a calming effect on the nerves. Certain amino acids are also present in this brew, which facilitate brain function.

Black Tea:

Black tea is a type of tea that is more oxidized than oolong, green and white teas. Black tea is generally stronger in flavour than the less oxidized teas. Black tea is fully fermented and that is how it gets its dark hue. Owing to this, it has more amount of caffeine and tannins and a robust flavour. A warm cup of this brew can surely revitalise and energise your lazy mornings. It can help sharpen attention and improve cognitive skills as the L-theanine present in the brew helps modulate brain function. The soothing effect of black tea is a mood booster and enhances the feeling of happiness as it reduces LDL Cholesterol and blood pressure.

