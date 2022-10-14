Indian student from UP stabbed 11 times in Sydney; 1 arrested

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Sydney, Oct 14: In a possible case of racial attack in Australia, a 28-year-old Indian student from Agra is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times to his face, chest and abdomen. The incident took place on October 6, his family claimed, seeking help from the government on social media.

"My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter," Kavya Garg, the victim's sister, tweeted on October 12.

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022

The incident took place when Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales, was walking at about 10.30 p.m. along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence.

Minor boy stabbed by 3; runs pillar to post to file complaint

According to an Australian media report, a 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder. He allegedly threatened Garg while demanding cash and his phone. When Garg refused he was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled from the spot, The Australia Today quoted local media reports as saying

Norwood was refused bail when he appeared in Hornsby Local Court. He will remain in custody with the next court appearance on December 14, The Australia Today reported.

Garg's family called the attack against his son an act of 'racism'. His parents said they were trying to get an Australian visa for over a week but to no avail, according to local media reports.

Indian-origin teenager stabbed to death in Israel after brawl at birthday party

Meanwhile, Agra DM Navneet Chahal was quoted as saying in the media that the visa application of the victim's brother is under process and the administration is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Chahal added that he has contacted embassy officials in Sydney for a visa.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:14 [IST]