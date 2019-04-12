  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian-origin man set off Diwali fireworks at 3 AM in Singapore

    By PTI
    |

    Singapore, Apr 12: An Indian-origin man in Singapore has been jailed for three weeks and fined 5,000 dollars for setting off fireworks close to a housing complex during Diwali celebrations in the country last year.

    Indian-origin man set off Diwali fireworks at 3 AM in Singapore
    Representational Image

    Jeevan Arjoon, 29, bought the firecrackers from Little India shopping precinct and unlawfully lit them at 3.30 AM on Diwali night on November 6, 2018, The New Paper reported on Friday.

    The fireworks, shot up to seven-storey, were loud enough to be heard from the neighbouring public housing estate of Yishun.

    The display lasted for five minutes. No one was hurt and there was no damage to any property, according to the report.

    Indian pleads guilty for attempted naturalisation fraud to obtain US citizenship

    District Judge Marvin Bay said the court has to take a strict view of Jeevan's use and possession of fireworks, and sentenced him to three weeks' jail and 5,000 Singapore dollars (USD 3,685) on Thursday.

    He said the detonation of fireworks can cause serious injuries and pose a risk of fire, noting that they were set off close to public housing.

    The judge said that setting off fireworks at 3 AM could also cause considerable alarm to the public, particularly in this time of heightened concerns over possible acts of terrorism.

    Jeevan, who was unrepresented, said in his mitigation that he was the sole breadwinner of his family and was taking care of his mother-in-law who was diabetic and blind.

    The man, who had a record of giving false information to a public servant in 2017, was also convicted of giving false information to a police officer during investigation into the firework incident. He had tried to put the blame on someone else.

    PTI

    More SINGAPORE News

    Read more about:

    singapore diwali

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue