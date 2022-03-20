Indian foreign policy is independent, stands for its people: Imran Khan

Voting on no-trust motion against Pak PM Imran Khan to take place after Mar 27

Islamabad, Mar 20: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India's independent foreign policy, that is better for the betterment of people. The admission comes this at a time when Imran Khan faces threat of being unseated amid no-confidence motion moved against him.

Addressing Public Rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan said Main aaj Hindustan ko daad deta hun (I salute India today). It has always maintained an independent foreign policy."

"India is a member of Quad alliance with United States as one of its members. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India's foreign policy is for its people," Pakistan website Express Tribune quoted Khan.

India is highly dependent on imports for meeting its energy requirements as nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement (five million barrels a day) has to be imported.

Most of India's imports are from West Asia (Iraq 23 per cent, Saudi Arabia 18 per cent, the UAE 11 per cent), the sources said, adding that the US has also now become an important crude oil source for India (7.3 per cent).

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced to convene the assembly session on March 25 to take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.