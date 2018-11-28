  • search

Indian Deputy High Commissioner stopped from addressing UK gurdwara gathering

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Nov 28: Indian Deputy High Commissioner Charanjeet Singh was on Wednesday stopped from addressing a meeting at the Shepherds Bush Gurdwara in London. Singh was stopped by Khalistanis following a call by the Sikh Federation to stop Indian officials from giving speeches at Gurdwaras.

    Indian Deputy High Commissioner stopped from addressing UK gurdwara gathering
    Representational Image

    A video of the incident was uploaded online by the National Sikh Youth Federation UK, a pro­Khalistan group.

    Also Read | Kartarpur Sahib: No PM Imran Khan, Pakistan's call for peace can't be trusted

    The deputy high commissioner, who is a Punjabi, had gone to the gurdwara on the occasion of the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and had made it clear that he was there in his official capacity and intended to address the congregation to congratulate them.

    Several gurdwaras in the US, Canada and Australia had banned Indian officials from addressing the congregations from their stages. In UK too, the Sikh Federation had mooted a ban on Indian officials from using gurdwara stage or carrying out any activity in official capacity. These gurdwaras had made it clear that the Indian officials would be allowed to visit the gurdwaras in personal capacity to pay obeisance.

    Read more about:

    punjabi indian high commission gurdwara london sikhs khalistan

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue