  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian couple murdered by Pakistan man in Dubai

    By
    |

    Dubai, June 24: An Indian couple from Gujarat were found murdered and their teenage daughter brutally injured by a Pakistani national here.

    Indian couple murdered by Pakistan man in Dubai
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred last week during a break in and robbery bid. The couple, Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya, both in their 40s were killed on June 18, according to a report in Daijiworld.

    9 found dead in well in Telangana were murdered by a man to cover up another killing

    They were residing at a villa in the Arabian ranches. Their two children, aged 13 and 18 were at home when the incident took place. The elder daughter was stabbed when came face to face with the accused. She escaped with minor injuries.

    Hiren Wass a senior director at a Sharjah oil and gas constructor and he had moved to Dubai with his family three years back.

    More MURDER News

    Read more about:

    murder pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue