    India watches closely as crisis hits Oli in Nepal

    Kathmandu, June 27: India is watching closely the developments in Nepal as cries for the resignation of K P Oli are on the rise.

    Reports from Nepal say that their Prime Minister is already facing a crisis with calls for his resignation. India has been watching closely following reports that said that Nepal may have ceded territory to China. This has however been denied by Nepal's foreign ministry.

    India watches closely as crisis hits Oli in Nepal

    During the standing committee meeting of the Communist Party, both Oli and P K Dahal Prachanda accused each other of failing the government andante party.

    Get back our land from China, opposition MPs in Nepal demand

    While quoting party members, Kathmandu Post said that Prachanda had made a sensitive revelation as to what Oli was upto to survive as PM. We have heard that Pakistani, Afghani or Bangladeshi models are being worked out to remain in power, but such attempts are not going to succeed, Dahal had said.

    Oli's faction is in a minority in the important standing committee. Prachanda during the meeting had also said that it was not going to be possible for anyone to send people to jail on false charges of corruption. It is not easy to rule the country with the help of the army and it is not possible to split the party and run the government by allying with the opposition, he was quoted saying at the meeting.

    While Prachanda too is not seen as exactly friendly towards India, his government had however never undermined India's interests the way Oli has.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
