India wants to start trade talks with US immediately: Donald Trump

By
    Washington, Oct 1: India wants to start trade talks with the US "immediately", US President Donald Trump said today at a press conference to announce a trade deal struck between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    Donald Trump

    Describing the south Asian country as the "tariff king," the president at the White House said that India "called us and they say, 'We want to start negotiations immediately," reported news agency AFP.

    Trump's remarks came days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.

    Last month, Trump had said India wanted a trade deal with the US despite the US administration's tough stance on the issue.

    "Take India. You talk about free trade. So, let's say they (Indians) charge us 60 per cent tariff on a product. And for the same product when they send it in (America), we charge them nothing. So now I want to charge them 25 per cent or 20 or 10 or something," he had said.

    The US is already fighting a major trade battle with China, with both imposing tariffs and counter-tariffs on a range of high-volume goods.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 21:59 [IST]
