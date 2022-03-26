India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war ‘unsatisfactory’ but unsurprising: US

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 26: As India refrains from taking a stand on the issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US has again reiterated India's stand at the United Nations has been "unsatisfactory" but was also unsurprising given its historical relationship with Russia.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, director for the Indo-Pacific on the White House National Security Council, told an online forum hosted by Washington's School of Advanced International Studies "I think we would certainly all acknowledge and agree that when it comes to votes at the U.N., India's position on the current crisis has been unsatisfactory, to say the least. But it's also been totally unsurprising."

"I think we would certainly all acknowledge and agree that when it comes to votes at the U.N., India's position on the current crisis has been unsatisfactory, to say the least. But it's also been totally unsurprising," she told Rueters.

A top American Senator, considered as one of the staunch supporters of India, has expressed his disappointment over India and Israel "sitting on the sidelines" of the current Ukrainian crisis and are not weighing in.

"This is not some relativistic issue. This is a choice between good and evil. And all democracies need to step up. Let's increase the sanctions. Let's get them more weapons. Let's make sure we do all we can to turn off any ability to evade the sanctions," Senator Mark Warner told Fox News in an interview.

In recent weeks, several top American Senators have expressed deep disappointment over India's position on the Ukrainian crisis. This includes John Cornyn, Republican co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, and Indian American Congressmen Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera.

India, which has repeatedly abstained from UN resolutions on the Ukrainian crisis, has time reiterated its firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law and on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with these principles has been India's consistent position that has stood the test of time, its officials have said asserting that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy.

India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken several times to the leadership of both sides and reiterated its call for immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Further, India has been extremely supportive to Ukraine's requests for emergency financial needs to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 0:27 [IST]