India's response to Russia-Ukraine war 'shaky': Joe Biden

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 22: US President Joe Biden has said that India's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine was shaky.

While the US President lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, "The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong so has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression."

Biden said that Putin was "counting on being able to split NATO" and instead, "NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today."

India was urged by the US to consider the oil imports from Moscow after Washington announced the big move of banning imports of crude oil from the Kremlin.

Recently, United States said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions but added that such move would put New Delhi on the wrong side of history.

Asked about a report on India's willingness to take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, White House Press Secretary Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)." "But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact."

India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has consistently asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue. It has, however, abstained in all United Nations resolutions against Russia.