India raised profile of UNSC counter-terrorism committee: Ruchira Kamboj

International

oi-Prakash KL

India has faced the horrors of cross-border terrorism for decades before the world took serious note of it, India's Permanent ambassador said.

New York, Dec 28: India raised the profile of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) as the chair of this committee and did not hesitate to raise our voice against common enemies of humanity, said Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Wednesday.

Summing up India's tenure at the UN high table, she said, "As the chair of the counter-terrorism committee, we raised the profile of this committee," she added. Speaking to ANI, she said that "right at the beginning of our tenure in Jan 2021, External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) had presented an eight-point action plan of UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action".

Ruchira Kamboj pointed out the special meeting held in India, which resulted in the landmark Delhi Declaration. "And this was followed up by a presidential statement on counter-terrorism in December during our current presidency," she added.

During UNSC tenure, India had to stand alone but never let go of principles it believed in, says envoy

India has faced the horrors of cross-border terrorism for decades before the world took serious note of it, India's Permanent ambassador said. "We have lost many innocent lives, we have fought terrorism with zero tolerance. We will continue to do so, and as our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has stated, not rest till terrorism is uprooted," she told ANI.

According to her, India, during its tenure, spoke out in support of peace, security, and prosperity. "We did not hesitate to raise our voice against common enemies of humanity such as terrorism. We were the voice of the entire global south. We reinforced our commitment to the basic principles including multilateralism, rule of law and a fair and equitable international system," she claimed.

She then said, "We raised our voice against terrorism through these two years, bringing attention to its various expressions which need to be addressed by the international community through solidarity and unity." "In October 2022, we brought the security council or the famous horseshoe table to India for the very first time, adopting the Delhi Declaration where the security council spoke with one voice, encountering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Kamboj added.