    'India had field day': Trump's new Tweet attack on India over tariffs

    Washington, July 09: United States President Donald Trump lashed out at India once again on Tuesday over tariffs imposed on US products.

    "India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!," wrote Donald Trump on Twitter on Tuesday.

    File photo of Donald Trump
    Trump's tweet was the latest in what many analysts have called a fledgling trade war that have seen the two major economies clash over import tariffs on each other's products.

    Trump has repeatedly hit out at India after the Modi government imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products.

    It ay be recalled that ahead of G20 Summit in Osaka, Trump had tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

    Last February, India slashed the customs duty on imported motorcycles like Harley-Davidson to 50 per cent after Trump called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian bikes to the US.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
