India, Djibouti ink pact on bilateral consultations

India and Djibouti agreed on Wednesday to establish bilateral consultations with an accord signed in this regard during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit.

The agreement to establish the consultations was signed in the presence of Kovind and his Djiboutian counterpart Omar Guelleh.

Kovind thanked Guelleh for his country's support during Operation Rahat for evacuating Indians from war-torn Yemen in 2015, and also discussed cooperation in the maritime and renewable energy domains. He is the first Indian leader to visit Djibouti.

He also urged for an early ratification of Djibouti's membership of the International Solar Alliance and mentioned its solar energy potential.

Earlier during the day, Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Guelleh at the Presidential Palace here before leading delegation-level talks.

Kovind, who arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday on the first leg of his four-day visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia, is on his maiden trip abroad since taking office.

PTI