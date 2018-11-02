India, 7 other countries exempted from US sanctions on Iran

Washington, Nov 2: Donald Trump administration exempted eight countries from sanctions on Iran. The US government announced the return of all sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"United States to exempt eight countries from new Iran oil sanctions, " AFP quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying. The names of the jurisdictions would be released on Monday, Mike Pompeo said.

Turkey has been told it will receive a waiver on U.S. sanctions against Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters.

The US government has agreed to let 8 countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Tehran.

India, which is the second biggest purchaser of Iranian oil after China, is willing to restrict its monthly purchase to 1.25 million tonnes or 15 million tonnes in a year (300,000 barrels per day), down from 22.6 million tonnes (452,000 barrels per day) bought in 2017-18 financial year, sources in New Delhi said.

In May, US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 landmark nuclear the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) terming it as disastrous".

(With PTI inputs)