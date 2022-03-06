In phone call with Biden, Zelensky discusses security, financial support for Ukraine

Pressed Russia, Ukraine for immediate ceasefire, stay inside: India to students in Sumy

Washington, Mar 6: US President Joe Biden has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing efforts to impose economic costs on Russia and to speed US military, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine.

The White House said the pair also discussed talks between Russia and Ukraine during the more than 30-minute call early Sunday in Ukraine, but offered no additional details.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter the two presidents discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

