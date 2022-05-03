India believes there will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

In Berlin, PM Modi’s 15 paise dig at Congress

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Berlin, May 03: A new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said while urging the Indian diaspora to help the country take big strides globally.

The PM while addressing the Indian community here said that the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development. He also said that the three decades instability had ended by the mere touch of a button.

During his one hour addressed, the crowds chanted, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' and 'Modi hai toh Mumkin hair.' This time of the 21st century is very important for India he said adding that the country had made up its mind to move forward with determination.

Over the past 8 years, India has been making rapid strides in every sector, he said.

New India is ready to take risks and is ready to innovate, he said, while adding that the country is today home to 68,000 start ups and dozens of unicorns.

While taking an apparent dig at the Congress, the PM said that now no PM will have to lament that he sends one Rupee, but only 15 paise reaches the intended beneficiary. He also recounted the success of digital payment mechanism and said that India's share in real time digital payments world over is over 40 per cent.

"Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which palm was it that used to take away 85 paise)," the PM said.

He said the government too was using the digital payment mechanism to make payments to farmers directly in their bank accounts. He said in the last eight years, his government has transferred more than ₹ 22 lakh crore to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 9:22 [IST]