  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran Khan’s request ignored as thousands from PoK march towards LoC to protest Kashmir move

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Oct 06: A large number of people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are marching towards the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday to protest India's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned the protesters not to cross the LoC, saying anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiris will "play into the hands of the Indian narrative."

    Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

    Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

    India will increase violent oppression and use it as excuse to strike across LoC: Imran Khan

    The marchers, mostly youngsters, reached from Muzaffarabad, the capital of the PoK, to Garhi Dupatta on Saturday where they stayed for overnight. They are moving on the Muzaffarabad-Srinagar Highway.

    The protest march has been organised by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). A local JKLF leader Rafiq Dar told the media that UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had also contacted them.

    He said the UN was urged to persuade India and Pakistan to not use force against peaceful protestors. The protesters have announced to cross the LoC. They are expected to reach Chakothi where they will be stopped by the authorities, sources said.

    Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged US Senator Chris Van Hollen to visit areas on the two sides of the LoC to see the ground situation.

    Hollen, along with US Charge d' Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, travelled to Multan on Saturday afternoon to meet with Qureshi, the Foreign Office said in statement issued after midnight.

    Qureshi appreciated Senator's leadership role in proposing an amendment to the Senate Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, 2020 that explicitly expresses concern about the "humanitarian crisis in Kashmir."

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 19:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue