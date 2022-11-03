YouTube
    Imran Khan suspects Shehbaz Sharif, Army Major General Faisal behind assassination bid

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Nov 03: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal for attack at his rally in Wazirabad.

    "A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are 3 people on whose behest this was done-Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal. He said he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis," PTI's Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said.

    Imran Khan survived a assassination bid after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday.

    The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

    The gunman was immediately arredted by security officers and workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

    The incident brings back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

    It may be recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him.

    "A conspiracy is afoot to take my life. I got full knowledge of this conspiracy a few days ago. The conspiracy is being hatched here and abroad against me in closed rooms. I have recorded a video about this conspiracy, naming all those involved in it. If something happens to me then the people will come to know who was behind this conspiracy," Imran Khan said at a big gathering at Sialkot in Punjab province.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 21:35 [IST]
    X