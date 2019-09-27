  • search
    Imran Khan's gaffe at UNGA, calls Modi Indian 'president' in his speech

    By PTI
    |

    United Nations, Sep 27: Imran Khan on Friday described Narendra Modi as "the Indian president", in a slip of tongue by the cricketer-turned Pakistani prime minister.

    During his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan goofed up once and called Prime Minister Modi as the "president".

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls.

    [World must unite against terror, says Modi at UNGA; Makes no mention of Pak]

    Khan, who was the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning team, kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.'

    PTI

