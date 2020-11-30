YouTube
    Imran Khan pays visit to ISI HQ, briefed about security situation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the country's powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed about the latest security situation.

    The Prime Minister's Office said that a "comprehensive briefing was given to national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation."

    Imran Khan’s lawyer appointed chairman of state run PTV

    Khan was accompanied by foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, planning minister Asad Umar, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

    They were briefed by ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed.

    Khan appreciated the efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

    Khan has been regularly visiting the ISI headquarters since taking office. He made the first visit on September 12, 2018, less than a month after becoming the prime minister.

    The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

    Read more about:

    imran khan isi pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
