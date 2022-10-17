Imran Khan ordered to lock me in washroom: Former Pak probe official

International news brief: Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case: Report

Imran Khan makes quite a comeback, wins 6 of 8 bypoll seats

International

oi-Prakash KL

Islamabad, Oct 17: In what could be considered as a comeback for former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats in the bypolls.

The Khan's party contested in seven constituencies out of which it won six National Assembly seats, reported Geo News. It bagged the seats in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib, thereby causing a major upset to the ruling coaliation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Notably, the PTI has emerged victorious at the two of three Punjab Assembly seats in the polls, further strengthening its position in Pakistan's biggest province where it rules in coalition with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

Imran Khan booked by Pakistan's federal probe agency over misuse of funds

The polling was held in places like NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA 157 Multan-IV, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I, ANI reported. The lower house seats were vacated after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs -- nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women.

The counting of votes commenced at 5 pm.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling process remained largely peaceful. It received a total of 15 complaints of code violations.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party lost a key National Assembly seat in Multan where Ali Musa Gilani, son of former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Mehr Bano Qureshi, daughter of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan data showed that a total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote, including 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh, and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 4.472 million voters are registered in these constituencies. In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations have been established, 979 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 340 in Sindh.

There were sporadic incidents of violence at various places but overall the polling process remained smooth and peaceful.

Initially, the voters were slow to come out, apparently due to Sunday. However, the polling process picked up the pace by the afternoon.