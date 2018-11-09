  • search

Imran Khan govt sacks PTV top official but ‘begging’ blunder already did a big damage

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Nov 9: Often in the past, Pakistan's cricketers and their captains have been mocked for their English-speaking ability. The fumble with the language, when asked questions by the anchors, made the latter ask in the local language to avoid embarrassments.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Also Read | Pakistan court summons PM Imran Khan in Sita White case

    But recently, an incident happened that left the entire nation in shock and it involved none else but the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead was on a tour of China recently to give a renewed push to his country's relation with Beijing. He addressed an event at the Central Party School in the Chinese capital. His speech was being shown live on Pakistan Television (PTV), the country's biggest media organisation. The dateline of the top left corner of the TV screen showed the word "BEGGING" while it was supposed to be Beijing.

    The incident caused such humiliation for the government and the nation that the Khan regime initiated action against five PTV staff members for allegedly typing the word "Begging"

    Two staff members were taken off duty immediately and the government later ordered removal of PTV's managing director, Arshad Khan, for the dateline goof-up. However, the damage was already done by then as the 20-second duration of the blunder made the nation and its leadership a butt of joke for netizens.

    Also Read | PM Imran Khan discusses security situation with Army Chief Bajwa

    Khan is on a desperate search of foreign funds to save his country from an economic downfall as its foreign reserves have plummeted alarmingly. Recently, he managed to get aid from Saudi Arabia and now, Islamabad is hoping to get more from China, its all-weather friend, though the latter's media has expressed a concern over how Pakistan uses the funds that it received.

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan prime minister

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue