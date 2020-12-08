Pak PM Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on his maiden Afghan visit tomorrow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Dec 08: In an unprecedented development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife too, causing a furore on Twitter.

Twitter users were quick to notice that Khan had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after separating from her and getting married twice.

Khan had created his account in 2010. Currently, Khan is being followed by 12.9 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Soon after, Twitter residents trolled Khan for "being inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif", ANI reported.

Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif's @NawazSharifMNS twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife. 😂😂😋 pic.twitter.com/RQzPUq5YAQ — باغی ™🔥 (@Blunt_Gujjar) December 7, 2020

@ImranKhanPTI HOW COULD YOU UNFOLLOW JEMIMA???

How could you do this???

I mean how?

You've disappointed me khan sahab.....

Sab ko karden Beshak unfollow but how could you unfollow Jemima? 😔😔😔 — Tehreem Shabbir (@TehreemShabbir1) December 7, 2020

Depression me hoga banda — Ashish Verma (@vermaashish731) December 8, 2020