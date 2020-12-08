YouTube
    Islamabad, Dec 08: In an unprecedented development, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife too, causing a furore on Twitter.

    Twitter users were quick to notice that Khan had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after separating from her and getting married twice.

    Imran Khan pays visit to ISI HQ, briefed about security situation

    Khan had created his account in 2010. Currently, Khan is being followed by 12.9 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

    Soon after, Twitter residents trolled Khan for "being inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif", ANI reported.

