  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Imran Khan congratulates Modi; expresses desire to work with him for peace in South Asia

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, May 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his victory in the general elections and expressed desire to work with him for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

    Imran Khan congratulates Modi; expresses desire to work with him for peace in South Asia

    Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan tweeted.

    The results of India's general elections are very significant for Pakistan as the formation of the next government in New Delhi will determine the course of Indo-Pakistan ties, which were pushed to a new low after the Pulwama terror attack. In April, Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections. Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

    Modi's ministers congratulate him on landslide victory]

    Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.

    On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his country has delivered a "message of peace" by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India as he underlined the importance of "conflict resolution" for peace and stability in South Asia. Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, also attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia will remain elusive without good-faith diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan south asia lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+82271353
    CONG+266389
    OTH7723100
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP101626
    CONG033
    OTH5510
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31013
    SDF5510
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1130113
    BJP22022
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP5595150
    TDP111324
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    Misa Bharti - RJD
    Pataliputra
    LEADING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue