English

Immigration crisis: Nearly 100 Indians detained in US; children separated from parents

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Even as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this week to reverse the decision of separating children from their parents who faced law because of illegally entering the country through its southern border, the mess that has already been created is still at place.

    Immigration crisis: Nearly 100 Indians detained in US; children separated

    Now, the issue has come to engulf Indians as nearly 100 of them have reportedly been detained for illegal entry in states like New Mexico and Oregon, making the Indian mission in the country to establish contact with the detention centre authorities, PTI reported. Most of the detained Indians are from Punjab and their children have been kept isolated from them, something which has created a storm both within the US as well as outside.

    The Indian Embassy has said in a statement that it has contacted both the detention centres and consular officials were taking stocks of the situation, the PTI report added.

    Sources in the Indian Embassy, however, said that it could be difficult to prove the nationality of the detained people in some cases since they destroy their documents while seeking immigration as refugees, hence limiting the scope to help them, reports said.

    Read more about:

    united states immigration detention donald trump children human rights

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue