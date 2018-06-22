Immigration crisis: Nearly 100 Indians detained in US; children separated from parents

Even as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this week to reverse the decision of separating children from their parents who faced law because of illegally entering the country through its southern border, the mess that has already been created is still at place.

Now, the issue has come to engulf Indians as nearly 100 of them have reportedly been detained for illegal entry in states like New Mexico and Oregon, making the Indian mission in the country to establish contact with the detention centre authorities, PTI reported. Most of the detained Indians are from Punjab and their children have been kept isolated from them, something which has created a storm both within the US as well as outside.

The Indian Embassy has said in a statement that it has contacted both the detention centres and consular officials were taking stocks of the situation, the PTI report added.

Sources in the Indian Embassy, however, said that it could be difficult to prove the nationality of the detained people in some cases since they destroy their documents while seeking immigration as refugees, hence limiting the scope to help them, reports said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day