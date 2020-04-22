  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Immigration ban to US may last for 60 days

    By
    |

    Washington, Apr 22: President Donald Trump has said that he expects to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will suspend immigration. This would mostly impact Green Cards for the next 60 days.

    Trump said that he would review the economic conditions at the end of the 60 day period to determine if he wants to extend the suspension of terminate it.

    Immigration ban to US may last for 60 days

    "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!," Trump said in a tweet.

    Immigration to US will be temporarily suspended to protect US jobs

    Trump said that he would be signing the order to temporarily suspend immigration amidst rising criticism over his handling of the pandemic. He had also lashed out at the WHO and cut US funding, while blaming it for not warning the world early about the pandemic.

    The virus has so far killed more that 42,000 people in the US. The US has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

    More IMMIGRATION News

    Read more about:

    immigration donald trump united states coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 9:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X