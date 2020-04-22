Immigration ban to US may last for 60 days

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Apr 22: President Donald Trump has said that he expects to sign an executive order on Wednesday that will suspend immigration. This would mostly impact Green Cards for the next 60 days.

Trump said that he would review the economic conditions at the end of the 60 day period to determine if he wants to extend the suspension of terminate it.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump said that he would be signing the order to temporarily suspend immigration amidst rising criticism over his handling of the pandemic. He had also lashed out at the WHO and cut US funding, while blaming it for not warning the world early about the pandemic.

The virus has so far killed more that 42,000 people in the US. The US has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.