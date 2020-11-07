YouTube
  • search
    I won this election, by a lot, tweets Donald Trump

    Washington, Nov 07: US President Donald Trump, reportedly facing defeat on Saturday announced that "he won this election, by a lot!", a claim that was flagged by Twitter.

    Donald Trump
    Trump has sparked confusion after announcing three times on Twitter that there will be a "big press conference" held at a small landscaping firm's office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    The US President left the White House Saturday for the first time since Election Day, heading to his golf club in suburban Virginia as the vote count dragged on with Joe Biden leading the Republican incumbent in decisive states, reported news agency AFP.

    After appearing twice at the White House in recent days to address the nation, Trump left the presidential residence for the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

    Biden stands on the verge of winning the White House -- a victory in battleground state Pennsylvania, where he is leading, would give him enough votes in the Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 21:44 [IST]
