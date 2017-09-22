Hurricane Maria leaves over 15 dead in Dominica

Miami, Sep 21: Hurricane Maria, the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month, has left at least 15 people dead and 20 more missing in the Dominican Republic, the small island nation's prime minister said.

"So far, we would have buried in excess of 15 people," he told a television network of Antigua and Barbuda, a neighboring country.

Maria made landfall on Dominica as a Category 5 storm late on Monday night, destroying hundreds of homes and cutting off the mountainous island's communication systems and shutting its two airports. It was later downgraded to a Category 4 storm.

PTI