  • search

Hurricane Florence: Carolinas brace for 'life-threatening storm'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Life-threatening storm and heavy winds began to lash the United States overnight as Hurricane Florence edged towards the east coast.

    Hurricane-force winds are moving across portions of the North Carolina coast, and water levels were rising along parts of the coastline. The threat of tornadoes increases as Florence moves closer, with landfall expected Friday morning.

    The storm surge is expected to worsen early Friday during high tide in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Hurricane Florence's onslaught begins

    Hurricane Florence's onslaught begins

    By midnight, areas of coastal North Carolina were experiencing life-threatening storm surge, the National Weather Service said.

    In its 0300 GMT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the maximum sustained winds of Florence were 90 miles per hour (150 kilometers per hour), dropping it to the weakest of five categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

    But the storm still carried "very dangerous winds," the Center added.

    1.7 million people under mandatory evacuation

    1.7 million people under mandatory evacuation

    Officials have warned the storm has the potential to kill "a lot of people" amid risks of "catastrophic" flooding.

    About 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders and millions of others live in areas likely to be affected by what officials called a "once in a lifetime" storm.

    South Carolina ordered the mandatory evacuation of one million coastal residents while North Carolina announced an evacuation of the Outer Banks, a popular tourist destination.

    In Virginia, 245,000 coastal residents were told to flee. A state of emergency has been declared in five coastal states -- North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia -- as well as the US capital Washington.

    Monster storm surge expected

    Monster storm surge expected

    At 11:00 pm (0300 GMT), Florence was over the Atlantic Ocean about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and moving northwest at six miles per hour, the NHC said.

    Steve Goldstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Florence's forward motion had slowed and it was not expected to make landfall in the Carolinas until "some time Friday afternoon, Friday evening or Saturday morning."

    He said hurricane-force winds extended outward 80 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm-force winds extended nearly 200 miles out.

    Some areas could receive as much as 40 inches (one meter) of rain, forecasters said.

    "This rainfall will produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding," the NHC said.

    Photo credit: PTI

    Read more about:

    hurricane storms united states

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue