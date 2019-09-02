  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas; hundreds of flight cancelled

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Sep 02: Powerful Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the island of Great Abaco in the Bahamas on Sunday, is slowly churning towards Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, where it is expected to bring normal life at a standstill.

    With Hurricane Dorian approaching the US, the major airlines are canceling hundreds of flights.

    Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas; hundreds of flight cancelled
    Representational Image

    In the northern stretches of the archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people to bigger islands.

    Hong Kong protests: Flights cancelled, passengers struggle at terminals

    Packing 185 mile-per-hour winds, Dorian first hit the Bahamas' Abaco Islands on Sunday and then took aim at Grand Bahama Island as it crept slowly westward.

    Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center described Dorian, a category 5 storm with winds gusting as high as 220 m.p.h., as "catastrophic."

    As of Sunday evening, there were 227 flight cancellations at Orlando's main airport and an additional 62 at Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to FlightAware.

    The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.

    Dorian is a powerful but small storm with hurricane force winds Sunday only extending 29 miles to the west, but they are expected to grow a bit. That makes forecasting its path delicate and difficult.

    More HURRICANE News

    Read more about:

    hurricane landfall flights

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue