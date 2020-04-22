Human trials of coronavirus vaccine begin in UK tomorrow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

London, Apr 22: Human trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine would commence in the UK from Thursday onwards. However UK's health minister, Matt Hancock said that there was nothing about this process that was certain.

He said that the vaccine from the Oxford trial will be tested in people starting Thursday. The vaccine being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford believe that thee is an 80 per cent chance of success.

Hancock also promised 20 million pounds of public money for each of the vaccine development projects. Another institute which is trying to develop a vaccine is the Imperial College, London.

"The best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine, after all this is a new disease, this is uncertain science, but I am certain we will throw everything we've got at developing a vaccine," Hancock said.