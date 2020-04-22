  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Human trials of coronavirus vaccine begin in UK tomorrow

    By
    |

    London, Apr 22: Human trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine would commence in the UK from Thursday onwards. However UK's health minister, Matt Hancock said that there was nothing about this process that was certain.

    Human trials of coronavirus vaccine begin in UK tomorrow

    He said that the vaccine from the Oxford trial will be tested in people starting Thursday. The vaccine being developed by scientists at the University of Oxford believe that thee is an 80 per cent chance of success.

    Coronavirus outbreak: UN Chief claims only COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to normalcy

    Hancock also promised 20 million pounds of public money for each of the vaccine development projects. Another institute which is trying to develop a vaccine is the Imperial College, London.

    "The best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine, after all this is a new disease, this is uncertain science, but I am certain we will throw everything we've got at developing a vaccine," Hancock said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vaccine united kingdom

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X