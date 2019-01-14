40 injured in huge blast reported near Green Village compound in Kabul

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kabul, Jan 14: Huge blast reported near Green Village compound in PD9 east of Kabul. Foreign NGOs and foreigners live around the area on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed that at least 40 people were wounded in the blast and have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

According to footage shown by Afghanistan media Tolo news, ambulances returning from a blast scene in Kabul's PD9 -- near Green Village compound on Kabul-Jalalabad road.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that a truck bomb explosion happened near Green Village compound in Kabul's PD9. Danish told Tolo news that a number of civilian houses around the area have been damaged in the explosion in Kabul's PD9.

