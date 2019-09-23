IN PICS: Modi-Trump bonhomie @ ‘Howdy Modi'
Houston, Sep 22: At the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Prime Minister Modi heaped praise on President Donald Trump and here are some photos that show excellent camaraderie between the two leaders. Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering.
For the most part, Modi and Trump demonstrated much bonhomie and camaraderie at the joint appearance. They hugged, clasped hands, clapped each other on the back and had only the most eloquent praise for each other, the ties between their nations and governments and spoke of the "historic" importance of their joint appearance. On display was the growing closeness between the two leaders, the easy camaraderie they have come to develop and share over their meetings and interaction, bilaterally and at multilateral meetings.
Modi-Trump camaraderie at 'Howdy Modi' in Pics:
Trump arrives
President Donald Trump arrives at the "Howdy Modi" event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi-Trump at NRG Stadium
Modi heaped praise on President Donald Trump and said "Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar".
Modi-Trump camaraderie
Modi said Trump was standing against terrorism with "full strength" and called on the audience to give standing ovations to the US president.
Growing closeness between two leaders
The growing closeness between the two leaders and the easy camaraderie was on display.
PM Modi's 'famous' hug...
They hugged, clasped hands and patted each other on the back.
Bonhomie at the joint appearance
Modi called Trump a ‘special person' and ‘friend of India'. "His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics. He famous even before he was elected to this high post....From CEO to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," Modi said.
Both leaders take a joint lap greeting crowd
