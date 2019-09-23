Trump arrives

President Donald Trump arrives at the "Howdy Modi" event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi-Trump at NRG Stadium

Modi called Trump a ‘special person' and ‘friend of India'.

Modi-Trump camaraderie

Modi said Trump was standing against terrorism with "full strength" and called on the audience to give standing ovations to the US president.

PM Modi's 'famous' hug...

They hugged, clasped hands and patted each other on the back.

Bonhomie at the joint appearance

Modi called Trump a ‘special person' and ‘friend of India'. "His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics. He famous even before he was elected to this high post....From CEO to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," Modi said.

Both leaders take a joint lap greeting crowd

Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering.