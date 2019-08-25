  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hong Kong police fires water cannon at protesters for first time during clashes

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Beijing, Aug 25: Hong Kong police have fired water cannons for the first time during the mass pro-democracy protests that have gripped the city for the last three months.

    Protesters gathered at a sports stadium Sunday as Hong Kong braced for more anti-government rallies, a day after clashes returned to the city's streets following several days of relative calm.

    Hong Kong protests
    Hong Kong protests

    Hong Kong has been gripped by three months of street demonstrations that started against a proposed extradition bill to China, but have spun out into a wider pro-democracy movement. Beijing has used a mix of intimidation, propaganda and economic muscle to constrict the protests in a strategy dubbed "white terror" by the movement.

    The MTR -- the city's metro is the latest Hong Kong business to be rebuked by the public, after appearing to bend to Chinese state-media attacks accusing the transport system of being an 'exclusive' service to ferry protesters to rallies.On Sunday the MTR said it would close stations near the main demonstration area in Tsun Wan, the second day of station closures in a row.

    What is happening in Hong Kong? Main reason behind protests

    A second rally of a few hundred, some of them relatives of police, was also held on Sunday afternoon. One relative, who said she was the wife of an officer, said they had received enough criticism.

    "I believe within these two months, police have got enough opprobrium."

    "I really want you to know even if the whole world spits on you, we as family members will not," she said, giving her surname only as Si.

    "Remember, your job is to serve Hong Kong residents, not be the enemies of Hong Kong."

    Hong Kong's officers are often the focus of protesters' anger because of their perceived heavy-handling of the rallies.

    Ten people were left in hospital after Saturday's clashes -- two in a serious condition -- staff said, without detailing if they were police or protesters.

    Saturday's clashes saw police baton-charge protesters and fire tear gas, while demonstrators threw rocks and bottles later into the night in a working-class neighbourhood.

    The city had appeared to have pulled back from a sharp nosedive into violence, with the last serious confrontation taking place more than a week ago, shortly after protests paralysed the financial hub's airport.

    Demonstrations started against a bill that would have allowed extradition to China, but have bled into wider calls for democracy and police accountability in the semi-autonomous city.

    Protesters say Hong Kong's unique freedoms are in jeopardy as Beijing tightens its political chokehold on the city.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    More HONG KONG News

    Read more about:

    hong kong protests

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue