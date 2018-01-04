'History teaches us not to blindly trust US': Pakistan Foreign Minister

The United States-Pakistan relations have plunged to what seems like an all-time low after President Donald Trump's "lies and deceit" tweet. A bitter war of words has broken out between the two countries with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif now saying that Islamabad would not compromise with honour.

"The history teaches us not to blindly trust the US," Asif is said to have tweeted.

A DAWN report quotes Asif's tweets, which are in Urdu, as saying that Pakistan has been forthcoming in helping the US troops when they carried out attacks in Afghanistan.

"You have asked what did we do? A dictator surrendered [before the US] on a single phone call, our country witnessed the worse bloodbath, you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanistan from our bases, your forces were supplied arms and explosives through our soil, thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war initiated by you," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had said that Donald Trump is prepared to stop all funding to Pakistan unless it stops harbouring terrorists. Haley said that Pakistan has played a double game for years and there are clear reasons for withholding this assistance.

Hitting back at this, Asif wrote, "For the past four years, we have been clearing the debris. Our forces are fighting in an exemplary manner, there is an unending saga of sacrifices. The past teaches us not to blindly trust the US. We are feeling sorry as you are not happy but we will not compromise on our prestige anymore."

This acrimonious exchange of words between the two countries began after Trump tweeted that US aid of $33 billion to Pakistan was in vain.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump tweeted.

Trump and his administration have been tightening the screws around Pakistan. He has constantly reminded Pakistan to be more transparent in its fight against terrorism.

