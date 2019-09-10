  • search
    By Shreya
    Islamabad, Sep 10: A former lawmaker from Pakistan has sought political asylum in India, citing bad treatment meted out to minorities in Islamabad.

    Baldev Kumar, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - founded by current Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan, was framed in a murder case but later acquitted.

    Baldev, 43, was a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Barikot (reserve seat) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the situation in Pakistan is not conducive for minorities and therefore he decided to flee. He said that he had expectations from Imran Khan but he failed to fulfill promises after winning the elections.

    "There is a panic situation among the minorities in Pakistan. I had expectations from Imran Khan, but after he came to power, the situation worsened. Atrocities were inflicted upon Hindus, Sikhs," he said.

    Indo-Pak tensions 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago: Donald Trump

    Baldev said that he realised Pakistan was no longer safe for minorities after the daughter of a Sikh priest was forcibly converted in Nankana Sahib province. Hitting out at Khan, he said that the PM failed to protect his people especially the minorities, adding that he is a puppet of Army and ISI.

    The report said that Baldev and his family members are staying at their relatives' residence in Khanna of Ludhiana district. While Baldev had sent his family to India a few months ago, he came to the country on August 12 on a three-month visa.

    It may be recalled that a Pakistan-based Sikh girl was allegedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. A massive furor emerged over the incident across the world.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
