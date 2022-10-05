Hindu temple in Dubai opens for public on Dussehra

4 arrested for extorting money, had links with gang operating from Pak and Dubai: Police

Dubai, Oct 05: The much-awaited Hindu temple that houses 16 deities and boasts of unique architecture opened to the public on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday in Dubai. The temple was officially opened in a grand ceremony attended by the dignitaries of the United Arab of Emirates and India on Tuesday.

The event of the opening of the temple was attended by UAE's minister of tolerance and coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Indian envoy to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

On the opening, the Indian envoy said that the temple would serve the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in the UAE.

In a tweet, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, said, "It is welcome news for the Indian community that The Hindu Temple is being inaugurated today in Dubai. It will serve religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in UAE."

The temple is reportedly built on an area of 80,000 square feet and its unique architecture is believed to attract tourists from across the globe.

The temple is located in the Worship Village area of Dubai's Jebel Ali. The temple is located adjoining the Gurudwara and it houses 16 deities including Shiva, Krishna, Ganesh and Mahalakshmi along with the Guru Granth Sahib.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 12:25 [IST]