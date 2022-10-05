YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Hindu temple in Dubai opens for public on Dussehra

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dubai, Oct 05: The much-awaited Hindu temple that houses 16 deities and boasts of unique architecture opened to the public on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday in Dubai. The temple was officially opened in a grand ceremony attended by the dignitaries of the United Arab of Emirates and India on Tuesday.

    The event of the opening of the temple was attended by UAE's minister of tolerance and coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and the Indian envoy to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

    Hindu temple in Dubai opens for public on Dussehra

    On the opening, the Indian envoy said that the temple would serve the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in the UAE.

    In a tweet, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, said, "It is welcome news for the Indian community that The Hindu Temple is being inaugurated today in Dubai. It will serve religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in UAE."

    The temple is reportedly built on an area of 80,000 square feet and its unique architecture is believed to attract tourists from across the globe.

    This vending machine in Dubai rolls out free hot bread for allThis vending machine in Dubai rolls out free hot bread for all

    The temple is located in the Worship Village area of Dubai's Jebel Ali. The temple is located adjoining the Gurudwara and it houses 16 deities including Shiva, Krishna, Ganesh and Mahalakshmi along with the Guru Granth Sahib.

    Comments

    More DUBAI News  

    Read more about:

    dubai dussehra temple

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X