90% US adults to be eligible for vaccine by April 19: Joe Biden

Heart-broken says Joe Biden after Capitol attack

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Apr 03: US President Joe Biden offered his heartfelt condolences over the Capitol attack and said he is heart-broken.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds," a statement by Biden read.

A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

US Capitol under lockdown after car rams barricade injuring two cops; suspect shot

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.