    New York, Nov 15: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for collaborating with the world health body on hosting and building the global traditional health centre.

    Prime Minister Modi, World Health Organisation Director-General Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth laid the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat's Jamnagar city in April.

    Health for all: WHO chief thanks PM Modi amid G20 Summit
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. PTI Photo

    The centre, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from India, aims at harnessing the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, according to the WHO.

    Taking to Twitter, Ghebreyesus, who is in Bali to attend the ongoing G20 summit, tweeted, "Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre. Together for #HealthForAll! #G20." Ghebreyesus also posted a picture of him with Prime Minister Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali.

    PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in BaliPM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

    According to WHO, around 80% of the world's population is estimated to use traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products.

    During his address at the G20 Summit, Ghebreyesus underlined that food and energy are fundamental to human life, and human health. The lack of either, or their over-consumption, can have severe consequences for health and economies.

    "The heaviest price for the crises in food and energy security is paid in human health. My ask for the @g20org leaders is to ensure that measures to protect and promote health are central to the global response," he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 16:10 [IST]
    X